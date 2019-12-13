UK election results 2019 | Live: We have a powerful mandate for Brexit, says Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on course to win Thursday’s election though the race has tightened markedly and he can no longer be sure of a majority, according to opinion polls published on the eve of the vote.

The December 12 election has been described by all parties as Britain’s most important in memory, with Johnson calling for a big majority so he can swiftly pull Britain out of the EU next month.

Here are the live updates

A powerful mandate to get Brexit done, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that his government appeared to have won a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.

“At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate, to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward,” Mr. Johnson said after winning his seat of Uxbridge.

“I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.”

“That is what we will now do, and if we are lucky enough to be returned as the exit poll seems to suggest then that work will begin ... today.”

UK Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat

The leader of Britain's pro-European Union Liberal Democrats lost her parliamentary seat to the Scottish National Party on Friday.

Jo Swinson, who only became the party's leader in July, had campaigned to overturn Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU. She lost the seat by just 149 votes.

Corbyn says will not lead Labour into future UK election

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a “very disappointing night”.

“This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got,” Mr. Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.

“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said, adding that the party needed to reflect and that he would lead the party as it discussed its future.

Scotland must be given new independence vote, says Sturgeon

Scotland must be allowed to hold another referendum on its place inside the United Kingdom following the crushing victory of the nationalists in the election, leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.

The exit poll predicted that the Scottish National Party would win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

“There is a mandate now to offer the people of Scotland the choice over our own future,” Sturgeon told Sky News.

“There is a clear desire and endorsement for the notion that Scotland should not be landed with a Boris Johnson government and ripped out of Europe against our own will.

“Boris Johnson may have a mandate to take England out of the European Union. He emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union. Scotland must have a choice over our own future.”

Exit poll forecasts a landslide for Conservatives

U.K. General Election 2019 exit poll suggests Boris Johnson’s Conservatives likely to win majority of seats in Parliament.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the Labour Party 191. It projects 55 for the Scottish National Party and 13 for the Liberal Democrats. Based on interviews with voters leaving 144 polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

Boris seeks Brexit win as U.K. votes on Dec. 12

