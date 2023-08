August 31, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - London

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who last month announced he would step down in the next U.K. government cabinet reshuffle, has resigned, the prime minister's office said on August 31.

In a letter to Mr. Wallace, 53, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the "dedication and skill" he brought to the role that saw him take a leading role in Western allies' support for Ukraine against Russia.