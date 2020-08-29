International

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid U.S.-brokered deal

File Photo: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

File Photo: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan   | Photo Credit: AFP

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates has issued a decree formally ending the country’s boycott of Israel amid a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

The state-run WAM news agency reported the decree on Saturday, saying it was on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates’ leader.

WAM said the new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

