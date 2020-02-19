Two small planes collide in Australia, killing 4 on board

Two small planes collided Wednesday, killing four people and scattering debris across grassland in southeastern Australia.
Police and other emergency services were at the two separate crash scenes in Mangalore, north of the Victoria state capital, Melbourne.
Victoria police said in a statement two occupants in each plane were confirmed dead at the scene and had yet to be identified.
Also read: Two Indigo planes come close, mid-air collision averted
Aerial images taken from local media showed debris from two small planes in grassy areas.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been notified.
This incident comes nearly a month after three people died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.