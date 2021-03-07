Two Pakistan Navy men killed, 1 injured in attack in Baluchistan

Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying security forces, killing two personnel of the Pakistan Navy and injuring another in the coastal district of Gwadar in the restive Baluchistan Province.
The Pakistan Navy vehicle came under indiscriminate firing on March 6 while travelling from Ganz to Jewni in Gwadar district.
As a result of the firing, two personnel of the Pakistan Navy were killed and another man was injured, an official said.
The deceased naval personnel were identified as Sohail, a sailor, and Noman, a barber. The injured was identified as Raza. Soon after the incident, the security forces rushed to the scene of the attack and took the injured to the hospital.
Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place has been cordoned off, but no one has been arrested so far.
The attack comes just two days after a roadside bomb killed five labourers and injured four others in the Tandori area near Sibi in the Province.
Terrorists and separatists belonging to the outlawed outfits regularly attack security personnel, convoys and labourers from other provinces in the restive province which is the hub of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath