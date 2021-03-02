International

Two minor siblings killed in Pak landmine explosion

Two siblings, aged 12 and 8, were killed in a landmine explosion in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Shawal valley of South Waziristan tribal district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, bordering Afghanistan, they said.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of the boy and his sister in the explosion.

The sacrifices of tribal people for maintaining peace and harmony would be remembered for a long time, the chief minister said.

