Turkey to hold exercises near Cyprus coast

Turkey said it will hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next two weeks, amid growing tension with Greece over disputed claims to exploration rights in the east Mediterranean.

The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared after the two countries agreed rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters. Both sides have held military exercises in the east Mediterranean, highlighting the potential for the dispute to escalate into confrontation.

On Friday night, Turkey issued a Navtex notice — an advisory message to mariners — saying it would be holding a “gunnery exercise” from Saturday until September 11 off northwest Cyprus.

