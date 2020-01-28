Trump to unveil his West Asia peace plan

President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated West Asia peace plan in the latest U.S. bid to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Given that it has been emphatically rejected by the Palestinians, the latest of many U.S. proposals to address the bitter, multi-generational West Asia conflict might seem to have little future.

In Gaza, thousands protested, burning pictures of Mr. Trump and the American flag.

In a rare event, rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah were set to meet in the West Bank city of Ramallah to discuss a response.

Russia, a growing force in West Asia politics, sounded skeptical, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that initial indications reflected “an approach that is totally different from what has been recognized by the international community.”

Mr. Netanyahu’s office said he would travel to Moscow on Wednesday to present the plan in person to President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump insists he is optimistic and whatever happens, both he and Mr. Netanyahu could reap political benefits as they battle respective domestic scandals.

“It might have a chance,” Mr. Trump said on Monday.

Mr. Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate is entering a critical phase, said his plan was getting widespread support from “many of the Arab nations” and claimed that even Palestinians would come round to the idea.

“It’s very good for them, in fact it’s overly good for them,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We think we will have ultimately the support of the Palestinians.”

Mr. Netanyahu, praising Mr. Trump as “the greatest friend that Israel’s had in the White House”, described the plan as “deal of the century”.

No Palestinians have been invited to the White House event. They say they were never included in crafting the plan, which was overseen by Mr. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.