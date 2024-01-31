GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump stays on Illinois ballot as board declines to ban him

An attorney for the voters who objected to Trump’s presence on the ballot said they’d appeal to Cook County circuit court

January 31, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

AP
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Illinois’ election board on January 30 kept former U.S. President Donald Trump on the State’s primary ballot, a week before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the Republican’s role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him from the presidency.

The board’s unanimous ruling comes after its hearing officer, a retired judge and Republican, found that a “preponderance of the evidence” shows Mr. Trump is ineligible to run for President because he violated a constitutional ban on those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. But the hearing officer recommended the board let the courts make the ultimate decision.

The eight-member board, composed of four Democrats and four Republicans, agreed with a recommendation from its lawyer to let Mr. Trump remain on the ballot by determining it didn’t have the authority to determine whether he violated the U.S. Constitution.

An attorney for the voters who objected to Trump’s presence on the ballot said they’d appeal to Cook County circuit court.

The issue will likely be decided at a higher court, with the U.S. Supreme Court scheduled next week to hear arguments in Mr. Trump’s appeal of a Colorado ruling.

