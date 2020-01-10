International

Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after January 15

In this April 4, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump meets China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

In this April 4, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump meets China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Phase 1 deal, struck last month, is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed “shortly thereafter.”

In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, Trump said: “We're going to be signing on January 15th - I think it will be January 15th, but shortly thereafter, but I think January 15th - a big deal with China.”

Trump announced the Jan. 15 signing date in a tweet on Dec. 31.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of Trump's comments.

The Phase 1 deal, struck last month, is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiating team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign the deal in Washington next week, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Mr. Liu will visit Washington from Jan. 13-15, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, Mr. Gao told reporters at a regular briefing.

