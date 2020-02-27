Trump names Pence to lead U.S. response

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever COVID-19 threat brings, and he put his Vice-President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

Mr. Trump sought to minimise fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S. But he said he was ready to spend “whatever’s appropriate,” even if that meant the extra billions of dollars.

“We’re very, very ready for this, for anything,” even if it’s “a breakout of larger proportions,” Mr. Trump told a news conference.

Mr. Pence will be working with the government’s top health authorities, including coronavirus task force, to oversee the response.