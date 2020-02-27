International

Trump names Pence to lead U.S. response

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever COVID-19 threat brings, and he put his Vice-President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

Mr. Trump sought to minimise fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S. But he said he was ready to spend “whatever’s appropriate,” even if that meant the extra billions of dollars.

“We’re very, very ready for this, for anything,” even if it’s “a breakout of larger proportions,” Mr. Trump told a news conference.

Mr. Pence will be working with the government’s top health authorities, including coronavirus task force, to oversee the response.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 10:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-names-pence-to-lead-us-response/article30935500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY