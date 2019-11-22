International

Trump lashes out at Iran for shutting down internet

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran is so “unstable” that the Iranian government has shut down the internet so Iranians cannot disclose what he says is the “tremendous violence” occurring in the country.

Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday that the Iranian government wants “ZERO transparency” and believes that by shutting down the internet the rest of the world will not find out about the “death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”

Recent violence was triggered by Iran’s raising the minimum price for gasoline by 50%. The internet has been blocked since Saturday.

Iran isn’t saying how many people have been killed, injured or arrested in the unrest.

Amnesty International estimates at least 106 people have been killed with the actual death toll much higher.

