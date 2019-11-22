Trump lashes out at Iran for shutting down internet

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran is so “unstable” that the Iranian government has shut down the internet so Iranians cannot disclose what he says is the “tremendous violence” occurring in the country.
Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday that the Iranian government wants “ZERO transparency” and believes that by shutting down the internet the rest of the world will not find out about the “death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”
Recent violence was triggered by Iran’s raising the minimum price for gasoline by 50%. The internet has been blocked since Saturday.
Iran isn’t saying how many people have been killed, injured or arrested in the unrest.
Amnesty International estimates at least 106 people have been killed with the actual death toll much higher.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.