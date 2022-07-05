Top U.K. Ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

An increasingly under-pressure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on Tuesday that “in hindsight” it was wrong to appoint a tarnished member of Parliament to a key government post, triggering the exit of senior Cabinet ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he said on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, also posted on his Twitter account, Mr. Sunak pointed to "immense challenges" that Britain was facing, adding that the people were "ready to hear the truth".

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally different," Mr. Sunak said.

His resignation came minutes after Health Secretary stepped down after he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care," Mr. Javid said on Twitter.

