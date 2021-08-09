Top Cuomo aide resigns, say reports

A top aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday, U.S. media reported, as the net closed further around a once-influential politician now facing the possibility of criminal charges over claims he sexually harassed 11 former and current state employees.

Melissa DeRosa had served as secretary to the embattled Governor since 2017 and had long been described by New York media as one of his closest confidants.

But in her resignation note Sunday she said the last two years had “been emotionally and mentally trying”.