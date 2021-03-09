International

Toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98, 615 wounded: Vice President

This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, March 7, 2021   | Photo Credit: AP

The toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply on Monday to 98 dead and 615 wounded, the Vice President said.

The blasts on Sunday, involving ammunition stocks and explosives at the camp in the country's economic hub Bata, devastated buildings at the compound and countless houses in surrounding residential areas.

"At the moment, we deplore 98 dead and 615 injured," Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue wrote on his Twitter account.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 2:15:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/toll-from-equatorial-guinea-blasts-rises-to-98-615-wounded-vice-president/article34023865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY