Three days of heavy rain kills 50 people across Pakistan

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue next week.

Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country’s southern Sindh province on August 9 to evacuate people to safer places.

The monsoon season in Pakistan runs from July through September, during which swelling rivers cause damage to crops and infrastructure.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, 8 in Punjab province and 10 in the country’s scenic northern Gligit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Rains also partially damaged about 100 homes and caused a breach in a main flooded canal, inundating villages in Sindh province. In a statement, the military said troops used boats to rescue stranded people and move them to safer places. It said a medical camp was also established and food was being provided to the rescued people.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue next week.