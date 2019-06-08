Thousands of Goths attend Wave Gothic Festival, Germany

The 'Victorian Picnic' during the Wave Gothic Festival (WGT) in Leipzig, Germany, started from June 7, and will be attended by approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans such as cybergoths, metalheads, steampunks, neo-Victorians, dark romantics, dark electro, industrial, medieval and fetish fans. It is the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival and will continue till June 10.