International

Thousands of Goths attend Wave Gothic Festival, Germany

1/8

Thousands of Goth music and culture fans have gathered in the eastern German city of Leipzig for the annual Wave Gothic Festival, this year featuring some 220 artists.

more-in

The 'Victorian Picnic' during the Wave Gothic Festival (WGT) in Leipzig, Germany, started from June 7, and will be attended by approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans such as cybergoths, metalheads, steampunks, neo-Victorians, dark romantics, dark electro, industrial, medieval and fetish fans. It is the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival and will continue till June 10.

Other Slideshows

11.30 a.m. | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni and his supporters block a railway track at Rajendra Nagar Terminal during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens and crime against women in the state during 'Bihar Bandh', in Patna, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Top news photos: Donald Trump impeached, Protests against CAA in Patna, and more

Gross Nation Happiness surveys in Bhutan found a direct correlation between education and happiness. Only 32% of those without formal schooling claimed ‘deep’ happiness compared with 60% of those with a high school education. A significant number of older Bhutanese who has never attended school are literate thanks to monastic and other non-formal means of education.

Peak happiness: Lonely Planet ranks Bhutan as the No.1 place to visit in 2020

In this September 30, 1989 file photo, East German refugees look through the fence of the West German embassy in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

The fall of Berlin Wall: 30 years down the line

East Indian workers relaxing on a cacao estate in Trinidad at the turn of the 20th century, 1903.

Indo-Trinidadians yearn for their Indian roots

A young boy is helped by his parent to get dressed during the Youth Pride event as part of World Pride and Stonewall anniversary in New York, U.S.

World Pride: 50 years after the Stonewall Riots

Fans wearing elaborate costumes take part in the “Victorian Picnic” to mark the opening of the event.

Thousands of Goths attend Wave Gothic Festival, Germany

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Multimedia Photos International
Germany
arts, culture and entertainment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY