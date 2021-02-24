Thousands celebrate restoration of Parliament

Thousands of anti-government protesters threw confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday to celebrate Parliament’s reinstatement by the Supreme Court.
The court order was a major blow to troubled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party.
The demonstrators applauded the court’s decision and demanded Mr. Oli’s immediate dismissal. The court ruled on Tuesday that the dissolution was unconstitutional and that a meeting of the reinstated body be called within 13 days.
Mr. Oli has not made any public comments since the ruling, which has put him in a difficult position because he will not have the support of a majority of lawmakers.
Political crisis likely
The Nepal Communist Party won a majority of the seats in 2017 elections, but has split following a feud between Mr. Oli and co-leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
Without the support of Mr. Dahal’s splinter group in Parliament, Mr. Oli would have difficulty remaining in office. However, no party holds majority to form the government, which is likely to lead to a political crisis. Since Parliament’s dissolution, there have been regular protests against Mr. Oli.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath