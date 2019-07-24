The rise of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson won the race to become Britain’s next Prime Minister, heading straight into a confrontation over Brexit with Brussels and Parliament.

The former London Mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a vote of members of the governing Conservative Party.

It is a triumph for a man who has always wanted the top job, but Mr. Johnson, known for his jokes and bluster, is taking over at a time of immense political upheaval. Three years after the referendum vote to leave the EU, Britain remains a member amid continued wrangling in a divided Parliament on how to proceed.