  • The National Assembly Secretariat of Pakistan has accepted nomination papers of the joint Opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif, and that of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Voting is set to begin on Monday at 2 p.m.
  • Now ousted PM Imran Khan maintains that there is a “regime change operation” underway against him at the behest of the United States. The U.S. has categorically denied these claims. 174 votes were cast against Mr. Khan in a no-confidence vote in the Assembly on April 10.
  • Mr. Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif are due to appear before a special court on Monday in a case of money laundering brought against them by the federal authorities in 2019. Both he and his son had been arrested in the case, and are now out on bail.