Daily Quiz | On 75 years of NATO
This building that now houses the Ghana High Commission in London served as the first headquarters of the NATO. Photo: Wikimedia CommonsSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
What is the motto of the alliance? From where was the motto taken from?
Answer : Animus in consulendo liber (A mind unfettered in deliberation). It is a phrase from the The Conspiracy of Catiline by Roman historian Sallust.
2 / 6 |
The North Atlantic Treaty was formed out of the expansion of two other treaties which came before it. One was signed in 1947 and the second one in 1948. Name the two treaties.
Answer : The Treaty of Dunkirk and the Treaty of Brussels
3 / 6 |
France left NATO’s military command structure in 1966. In which year did it rejoin the structure?
4 / 6 |
Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty states that any armed attack against one member of the alliance will be seen as an attack against all. When was this Article first invoked?
Answer : After the September 11 attacks in the United States
5 / 6 |
In 2019, this country, through an amendment, included the strategic goal of joining NATO in its Constitution. Name the country.
6 / 6 |
Article 6 of the Treaty states that Article 5 can be invoked by member states only when the attack is within certain territories. However, in 2003, NATO took charge of an armed mission outside the specified territories. Which was the territory? What did it take charge of?
Answer : NATO agreed to take command of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan
