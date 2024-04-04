Daily Quiz | On 75 years of NATO

1 / 6 | What is the motto of the alliance? From where was the motto taken from? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Animus in consulendo liber (A mind unfettered in deliberation). It is a phrase from the The Conspiracy of Catiline by Roman historian Sallust. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The North Atlantic Treaty was formed out of the expansion of two other treaties which came before it. One was signed in 1947 and the second one in 1948. Name the two treaties. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Treaty of Dunkirk and the Treaty of Brussels SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | France left NATO’s military command structure in 1966. In which year did it rejoin the structure? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 2009 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty states that any armed attack against one member of the alliance will be seen as an attack against all. When was this Article first invoked? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : After the September 11 attacks in the United States SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | In 2019, this country, through an amendment, included the strategic goal of joining NATO in its Constitution. Name the country. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ukraine SHOW ANSWER