The Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after a six-day closure due to an employee strike

Employees demand better maintenance of the historic landmark.

February 25, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PARIS

AP
A sign reading “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apoligize” hangs in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 19, 2024. File

A sign reading “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apoligize” hangs in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 19, 2024. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, showing traces of rust, and salary hikes.

The operator of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an “ambitious 380 million euro (about $412 million) investment by 2031” for renovation work. This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalized next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.

The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government’s plan to reform the country’s pension system.

