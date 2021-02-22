International

'Temporary solution' found ahead of Iran nuclear deadline: IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi addresses the media upon his arrival from Tehran, at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, in Austria on February 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Sunday a three-month "temporary solution" had been found to allow the agency's monitoring in Iran to continue, although the inspections will be limited from Tuesday.

"What we agreed is something that is viable -- it is useful to bridge this gap that we are having now, it salvages the situation now," Rafael Grossi, head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters after flying back from talks in Tehran.

"There is less access, let's face it. But still we were able to retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work," he said, describing the new arrangement as "a temporary technical understanding".

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 2:14:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/temporary-solution-found-ahead-of-iran-nuclear-deadline-iaea/article33898849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY