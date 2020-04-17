Teaching kids how to deal with COVID-19

Standing in colourful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus.

Volunteers visited the camp for displaced Syrians in the town of Maarat Masrin, where they taught the children how the virus spreads and how to prevent infection.

Activities included a puppet show and painting on tents, with the emphasis on social distancing rules and the right way for the children to wash their hands. The children were given soaps, sanitisers and towels.

“We have tried to spread awareness among the most fragile group, the children, through painting a mural on one of the tents in the camp as well as a puppet show that summarises the global catastrophe in three minutes,” said volunteer Samir Gohary.