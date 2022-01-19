Taliban seek Muslim nations’ recognition

We’ve fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security, says PM Hassan Akhund

The Taliban’s Prime Minister called on Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists — notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power — restrict freedoms.

Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered.

“I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country’s massive economic woes.

“We don’t want it for the officials. We want it for our public,” he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.

Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover in August that prompted Western countries to freeze international aid and access to billions of dollars worth of assets held abroad. The country was almost entirely dependent on foreign aid under the previous U.S.-backed government, but jobs have dried up and most civil servants haven’t been paid for months.

On Wednesday, the International Labour Organization said half a million Afghans lost their jobs in the third quarter of 2021, and this was expected to rise to 9,00,000 by the middle of this year — with women disproportionately affected.

Food shortages

With poverty deepening and a drought devastating farming in many areas, the United Nations has warned that half the 38 million population faces food shortages. The UN Security Council last month unanimously adopted a U.S. resolution to allow some aid to reach desperate Afghans without violating international sanctions.

But there are growing calls from rights groups and aid organisations for the West to release more funds -- particularly in the middle of a harsh winter. “Our situation still depends on the Americans. It will only get better if they decide to stop the sanctions,” said Mohammad Moktar Nasseri, a former police officer who now sells vegetables at a Kabul market.