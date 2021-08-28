International

Taliban claim taking over parts of Kabul airport; Pentagon denies

U.S. Army soldiers check evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Taliban took control of parts of Kabul airport on Friday, a spokesman announced, as an August 31 deadline for the United States and its allies to complete evacuations looms whereas the Pentagon said on Friday the Taliban had not taken control of any operations at Kabul airport. 

"Today, three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate," Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter.

"They are not in charge of any of the gates, are not in charge any of the airport operations. That is still under US military control," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

 


