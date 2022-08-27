Taiwan says China continuing military activities around island

Reuters August 27, 2022 17:07 IST

The Taiwanese defence ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island. Also Read | China’s aircraft carrier conducts combat drills with full battle group in South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.



