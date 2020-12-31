Syria war killed 6,800 in 2020 in lowest annual toll

The Syrian conflict claimed the lives of at least 6,800 people in 2020, the lowest annual death toll since it began nearly a decade ago, a war monitor said on Thursday.
According to figures compiled by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 10,000 people were killed in the conflict in 2019.
The deadliest year was 2014, when more than 76,000 people died, according to the U.K.-based organisation, which has an extensive network of sources on the ground.
The overall tally since the start of the conflict has crept up to 3,87,000, including 1,17,000 civilians.
The fighting, which erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has largely abated in 2020 as a ceasefire was held in northwestern Syria and attention turned to containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Violence continues
However, violence continues to claim lives every week. On Wednesday, fighters from the Islamic State jihadist group ambushed soldiers in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, killing 37 of them.
The attack was one of the deadliest by the organisation since the end of its so-called caliphate in early 2019. Almost 10 years of war have devastated Syria’s infrastructure, crippled the economy and led to the displacement of more than half of its pre-war population.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath