Syria says Israeli airstrikes near Aleppo inflicts casualties

Israeli strikes on March 29, coincided with drone attacks by Syrian insurgent groups on civilians targets in Aleppo and its suburbs, military officials said.

March 29, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Beirut

PTI
A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border. File photo

A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israeli airstrikes early Friday, March 29, 2024, near the northern city of Aleppo have killed and wounded several people and caused material damage, the Syrian army said.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the Israeli strikes coincided with drone attacks by Syrian insurgent groups on civilians targets in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact numbers for the casualties.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo's southern suburb of Jibreen near the Aleppo International Airport. It added that dozens of soldiers were killed or wounded in the strikes.

The Observatory said explosions were still heard two hours after the strikes.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

On Thursday, Syrian state media reported airstrikes near the capital Damascus saying it wounded two civilians.

Hezbollah has had an armed presence in Syria since it joined the country's conflict fighting alongside government forces.

Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its commercial centre, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday's strike did not affect the airport.

The strikes have escalated over the past five months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.

