Switzerland signs vaccine deal with Moderna

The Swiss federal government has struck a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine if the US biotech firm successfully develops one.
The Federal Office of Public Health says the agreement aims to guarantee Switzerland early access to the vaccine of Moderna and is one of the first such deals by any government with the company.
An office statement on Thursday says the government wants to ensure that the Swiss population has rapid access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, it says Switzerland is supporting multilateral projects for the fair distribution of a future vaccine.
The Moderna deal would make it possible to vaccinate 2.25 million people, because expectations are that two doses would be needed, it said.
The Swiss government is also in talks with other vaccine companies and has already allocated 300 million Swiss francs (nearly $330 million) for purchases of COVID-19 vaccine.
It did not specify the value of the Moderna deal.
