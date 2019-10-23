International

Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong’s unrest leaves prison

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Chan Tong-kai was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offenses.

A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong’s ongoing protests has been freed from prison.

Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.

He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offenses. Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan.

Hong Kong’s leader had offered legislation to close what she called a “loophole” but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China’s murky judicial system.

