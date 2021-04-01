International

Suspect held over attack on Asian woman

Police in New York arrested on Wednesday a suspect in a brutal, videotaped assault of a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, the latest incident of anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

Police announced the arrest on Twitter and said the man was charged with felony assault as a hate crime. The tweet did not give his name but U.S. news outlets identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38.

The attack, which took place on a sidewalk in Manhattan on Monday, was caught on CCTV footage from inside a building.

In the video, posted online by police, the man can be seen walking up to the woman and kicking her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground. He then kicks her several times in the head before walking away.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 5:38:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/suspect-held-over-attack-on-asian-woman/article34209032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY