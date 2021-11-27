Sunday quiz: How much do you know about the world?

1. Due to its isolation, a third of the plant life on the island of Socotra is found nowhere else on the planet and has been described as the “most alien-looking place on earth”. Every plant on the island is on the critically endangered list and 94% of the animals are not found anywhere else on the planet. The most striking is the Dragon’s Blood Tree, which has bright red sap and looks like a giant umbrella. Politically this UNESCO World Heritage site is part of which country whose capital is Aden?