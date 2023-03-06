HamberMenu
Nine Pakistan officers killed in suicide bomber attack on police truck

The police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security

March 06, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Quetta, Pakistan

AFP

A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of Quetta in Balochistan.

Mehmood Notezai, police chief for Kachhi district, told AFP the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants demanding what they say is a fairer share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban.

