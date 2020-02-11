International

Suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, casualties feared

more-in

A suicide blast hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, with casualties feared, the interior ministry said, although no militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

The blast took place at the entrance to a government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, the ministry added, but gave no details of possible casualties.

Recent weeks have brought frequent attacks on police and U.S. security forces in Afghanistan, even as the United States and Taliban Islamist militants pursue talks to finalise a peace pact.

Six people were killed and at least a dozen wounded last year in a similar Taliban suicide blast outside the academy, modelled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets to become officers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Afghanistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:22:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/suicide-bomb-attack-in-afghanistans-kabul-casualties-feared/article30789428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY