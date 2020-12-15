International

Sri Lankan Navy resumes raids; 36 Indian fishermen arrested

After months of limiting arrests of allegedly poaching Indian fishermen, fearing they could be carriers of COVID-19, the Sri Lankan Navy has “resumed its raids” in the seas, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As many as 36 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday, and five trawlers and fishing gear seized have been, following special operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard on Tuesday, a press statement issued by the Sri Lankan Navy said. The operations were conducted “adhering to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines”, officials said, adding that the apprehended Indian fishermen would be sent for quarantine for 14 days.

“Although operations to prevent poaching by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters have been restricted since March this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Navy resumed its raids on poaching, considering the impact of this wanton act on the livelihood of local fishing community and to protect the fishing resource of the country, as a result of the surge in the arrival of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan waters,” the Navy said.

Sections of Sri Lanka’s northern fishermen have recently raised concern over the “return of” Indian trawlers, whose numbers had dropped in the last few years, after Sri Lanka introduced stiff fines and tougher laws to curtail foreign vessels in the country’s territorial waters. However, as the Navy reportedly relaxed its surveillance of the northern seas in the wake of COVID-19, the number of Indian trawlers spotted in Sri Lankan waters began increasing, according to a section of fisher leaders in Jaffna.

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to hold bilateral virtual discussions on addressing fishermen’s concerns on both sides of the Palk Bay, that have persisted for a decade. In its recent resumed operation, the Northern Naval Command of Sri Lanka intercepted three Indian fishing trawlers and held 22 fishermen in the sea area off the Delft Island, while 14 other fishermen were arrested off Mannar, in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province.

Comments
Related Articles

Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill three, say Afghanistan officials

Apple starts applying new data privacy labels to apps

U.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if they fail on removing harmful content

Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021: Nikkei

Hindu-American community donates over 1.3 lakh kg food to needy during Diwali

California subpoenas Amazon over worker safety during coronavirus pandemic

U.S. FTC seeks info on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

China coal ban would breach WTO rules, says Australian PM

No charges against pawn shop owner in fatal shooting of man during George Floyd unrest

At least 28 people killed in extremist attack in Niger

Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies of COVID-19

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

U.S. imposes CAATSA sanctions on Turkey for S-400 Purchase

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

U.K. steps up compensation for victims of immigration scandal

Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

U.S. Electoral College formally validates Biden's victory in presidential election, giving him 306 votes to Trump's 232

Morning Digest: Democracy prevailed, says Biden after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win; British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to meet EAM Jaishankar today

Apple’s App Store revenue share from developers earning under $1 million is just 2%
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 5:07:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lankan-navy-resumes-raids-36-indian-fishermen-arrested/article33337075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY