Sri Lankan citizenship: Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa gets relief from court

A Sri Lankan court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the validity of presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Sri Lankan citizenship, clearing the way for his candidacy in the November 16 presidential election.

The petitioners had sought interim relief, arguing that Mr. Rajapaksa — who resumed his Sri Lankan citizenship in 2005, three years after he became an American citizen — had obtained his documentation “fraudulently”.

Counsel for the petitioners — activists Gamini Viyangoda and Chandraguptha Thenuwara — and the respondents, including Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, principally argued over whether then newly sworn-in President Rajapaksa had the powers to sign his brother’s citizenship document — on November 21, 2005 — two days after he was sworn in, and before a Cabinet was appointed. Submissions from both sides were heard over three days and concluded on Friday. At 6 p.m., the three-judge panel unanimously ruled dismissing the petition.

Dozens of lawyers, prominent politicians and journalists had gathered in the packed court room where some black-cloaked lawyers rejoiced even before the judge pronounced the full order, drawing instant flak from the President of the Court of Appeal Yasantha Kodagoda.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the ruling that could have potentially impacted Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (People’s Party or SLPP) candidate Mr. Gotabaya’s bid, his eldest brother and former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa placed his deposit to run for presidency as in independent candidate, sparking speculation over the Rajapaksa camp’s apparent ‘Plan B’ for the polls, should the ruling go against their candidate.

However, with the legal challenge out of the way, war-time Defence Secretary Gotabaya — seen to be a polarising figure especially among Tamil and Muslim minorities — will now be able to contest polls, facing the ruling United National Party (UNP)’s Sajith Premadasa, the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Army commander Mahesh Senanayake, among others.