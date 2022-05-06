International

Sri Lanka President declares a state of emergency

Sri Lankans protest demanding the resignation of Rajapaksas-led government in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.

A spokesman for the President said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.


