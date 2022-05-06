Sri Lanka President declares a state of emergency
Move taken to ‘ensure public order’, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s spokesperson
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.
A spokesman for the President said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
