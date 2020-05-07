International

Spokesman for Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Spokesman Otavio do Rego Barros, 59, is currently quarantined in his home

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s spokesman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the president’s exposure to the virus.

Spokesman Otavio do Rego Barros, 59, is currently quarantined in his home and has no coronavirus symptoms, his office said in a statement. His staff is awaiting test results for the virus in their homes, the office added.

