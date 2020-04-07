International

Spain’s toll rises to 743 after drop

Spain’s death toll from COVID-19 increased to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, lifting the total to 13,798, the Health Ministry said. However, it emphasised that the rise was due to weekend deaths being tallied and that the overall “downward trend” is continuing. The new figure represents a 5.7% increase over Monday’s 637 deaths.

