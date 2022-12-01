  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: VAR cancels Croatian penalty

Spain PM got letter similar to one which exploded at Ukraine embassy

Spain's High Court has opened a probe for a possible case of terrorism.

December 01, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Madrid

AFP
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the presentation of the Green hydrogen plant at Cepsa Energy Park in San Roque, near Algeciras, southern Spain, December 1, 2022.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the presentation of the Green hydrogen plant at Cepsa Energy Park in San Roque, near Algeciras, southern Spain, December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Spanish prime minister received a booby-trapped letter last week which was "similar" to one which exploded Wednesday at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, lightly injuring an employee, officials said Thursday.

Security staff carried out a "controlled explosion" of the mailed item, whose "content was similar" to that found in other letters sent to the Ukrainian embassy, an air force base, the defence ministry and a military equipment firm.

The envelope, "containing pyrotechnic material" and addressed to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, arrived by regular mail on November 24, the interior ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday the security officer at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid lightly injured his hand while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its embassies worldwide.

Spain's High Court has opened a probe for a possible case of terrorism.

Later in the evening, a second "suspicious postal shipment" was intercepted at the headquarters of military equipment firm Instalaza in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, the interior ministry said.

Experts carried out a controlled explosion of that mailed item as well.

Instalaza makes the grenade launchers that Spain donates to Ukraine.

Earlier Thursday, security forces also detected a "suspect envelope" at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz outside of Madrid which is regularly used to send weapons donated by Spain to Ukraine.

Police were called to the base "to secure the area and investigators are analysing this envelope" which was addressed to the base's satellite centre, the interior ministry said.

"Both the characteristics of the envelopes and their content are similar in the four cases," it said in a statement, adding police had informed the National Court of the four incidents.

A fifth envelope with "explosive" arrived at the defence ministry in Madrid on Thursday morning, a defence ministry source told AFP.

Experts blew up the package at the ministry, the source added.

Related Topics

Spain / explosion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.