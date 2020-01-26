International

Rainstorms in southeastern Brazil kill 30: official

Aerial view of rescue operations under way at Belo Horizonte in Brazil, on January 25, 2020, following a landslide.

Aerial view of rescue operations under way at Belo Horizonte in Brazil, on January 25, 2020, following a landslide.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced to move in more following a series of landslides and house collapses, Civil Defense officials said.

At least 30 people have been killed by intense storms in southeastern Brazil, the Civil Defense Office in Minas Gerais State said Saturday.

The toll was a jump from the 11 reported by the same office earlier in the day.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced to move in more following a series of landslides and house collapses, Civil Defense officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Brazil
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 4:50:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/southeastern-brazil-rainstorms-casualties-landslide/article30656538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY