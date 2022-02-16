International

Somalia says al-Shabab attack kills five outside capital

The wreckage of a car which was burnt following an overnight attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 16.

The wreckage of a car which was burnt following an overnight attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 16. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An attack by the al-Shabab extremist group on February 16 killed five people and wounded 16 on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, police said. Somalia's government said the early morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside of Mogadishu.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia's current election crisis to launch more attacks.

National elections have been delayed for more than a year.


