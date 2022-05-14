Somalia police announce 33-hour curfew in capital Mogadishu during Sunday's Presidential vote

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is facing 37 opponents in the vote, including two former Presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who analysts see as the frontrunners

Police in Somalia have announced a 33-hour curfew on the capital Mogadishu that will keep almost all residents at home during a Presidential election by lawmakers on Sunday, in which incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is seeking a second term.

Police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden announced at a press conference on May 14 a full curfew in the city, covering both traffic and people, from Saturday at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) until Monday at 6:00 a.m. Lawmakers, security personnel and all others officials involved in the vote are still free to move during those hours.

The indirect election, in which lawmakers will pick a President, will take place in an airport hangar behind blast walls to help fend off potential Islamist attacks or meddling by factions within the security services.

Mr. Mohamed is facing 37 opponents in the vote, including two former Presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who analysts see as the frontrunners. Originally they were 39, but between Thursday and Friday two candidates announced they were exiting the race.

Polls are due to commence early Sunday and are expected to proceed late into the night amid a volatile security atmosphere in which police fear Islamist group al Shabaab could seek to carry out attacks to disrupt the event.

The al Shabaab insurgency has gripped Somalia for more than a decade and a promise by Mr. Mohamed at his inauguration in 2017 to "finish" the group has gone unfulfilled. Al Shabaab says it wants to topple the Horn of Africa country's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law.

Somalia's next leader will inherit a daunting list of challenges, including the worst drought in 40 years, a violent conflict entering its fourth decade, clan feuds, and a power struggle between the government and federal member states.