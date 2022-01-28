Six rockets hit Baghdad airport, plane

One rocket punched a gaping hole in the cockpit area of the plane.

Six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility on Friday, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties, Iraq’s military said in a statement.

The rockets fired in the early morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country’s national carrier, the statement said.

One rocket punched a gaping hole in the cockpit area of the plane.

The attack marks an escalation of a series of rocket and drone strikes that have targeted the United States and their allies as well as Iraqi government institutions since the start of the year.