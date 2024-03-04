GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six pilgrims killed in Mauritius blaze

The pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin lake, which is deemed sacred by the east African island nation's Hindu community

March 04, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Port Louis

AFP

Six pilgrims died in Mauritius on Sunday when a fire broke out during a religious ritual to mark a Hindu festival, police said.

The blaze erupted when a wooden and bamboo cart displaying figurines of Hindu deities caught fire after coming into contact with exposed electric wires, Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Dip said on national television.

"The accident claimed six victims and left seven injured, including one who is in serious condition," he said.

The pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin lake, which is deemed sacred by the east African island nation's Hindu community, ahead of the Shivaratri festival on March 8.

