GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok; one dead, 30 injuries reported following severe turbulence

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing due to severe turbulence

Updated - May 21, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 04:30 pm IST - BANGKOK

Reuters
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on May 21 due to severe turbulence, the airline said, with one passengers on board dead and injuries reported.

Singapore Airlines did not say how many people were injured. Multiple Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said that medical team was on standby.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the airline said.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance."

Related Topics

air transport / Singapore / United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.