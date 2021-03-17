International

7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlours

This screenshot of surveillance footage released by the Cherokee Sheriff's Office via their Facebook page on March 16, 2021 shows the suspect in a multiple shooting, on Hwy 92 near Bells Ferry Road, outside Atlanta, Georgia   | Photo Credit: AFP

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said on Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlour in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlours that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 50 km northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-coloured SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

