13 killed, several injured in train accident in Bangladesh

The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train

October 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on October 23 when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said.

The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm.

Thirteen bodies have been found so far, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station.

Several people were trapped under the damaged coaches, the news portal said.

"An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindhur from behind, striking two of the carriages,” said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.

