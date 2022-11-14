  1. EPaper
Three killed, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting

The bloodshed has fuelled the debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States

November 14, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Reuters
A Virginia Deputy University spokesperson, speaks to members of the media during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, on November 14, 2022.

A Virginia Deputy University spokesperson, speaks to members of the media during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late on November 14, 2022 left three people dead and two wounded, university police said in a tweet, adding that the suspect was still at large and "armed and dangerous".

The University police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

Jones was described as wearing a "burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes", and may have been driving a black SUV, according to the authorities.

An email sent to the student body by the university's vice president recommended that all students seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on U.S. college and high school campuses in recent years. The bloodshed has fuelled the debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

